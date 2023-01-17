Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,043 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

