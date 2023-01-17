Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

ALNY opened at $235.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

