Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.