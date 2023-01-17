Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

