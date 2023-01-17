apricus wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.