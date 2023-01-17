Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of ABR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.89. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

