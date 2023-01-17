ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,765,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

