Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 174.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 217.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 794.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.3% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.