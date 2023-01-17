Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 247,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

