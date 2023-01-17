Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.



