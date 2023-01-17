Asset Planning Corporation Has $692,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

