Avion Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avion Wealth cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

