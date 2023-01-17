Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $93.39.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

