Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 247,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

