Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

