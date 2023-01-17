Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,758 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

