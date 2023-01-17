Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.