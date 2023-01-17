Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

