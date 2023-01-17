Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

