Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 8,407 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

