Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.