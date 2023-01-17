Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,036.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,716,898 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

