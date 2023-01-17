BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

