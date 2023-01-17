Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

