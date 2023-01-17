California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CWT shares. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CWT opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

