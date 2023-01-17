California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stake Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CWT opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.