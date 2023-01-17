CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CDW by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CDW by 1,236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.53. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

