Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRL opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $356.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

