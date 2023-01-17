Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.4% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.