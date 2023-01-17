Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 7,657 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

