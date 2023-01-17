Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 594.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $44,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chemed by 214.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $497.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.36. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $528.72.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
