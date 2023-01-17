Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,159,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $837,946,000 after buying an additional 2,163,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tesla by 310.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,474 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

