Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

