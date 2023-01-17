Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $202,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

