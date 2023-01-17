Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $47,361,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

