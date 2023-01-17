Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 130.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

NYSE:CI opened at $314.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

