Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

