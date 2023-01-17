CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

