Comerica Bank Acquires 1,081 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

