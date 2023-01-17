Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.