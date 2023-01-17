Comerica Bank Cuts Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

