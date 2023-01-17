Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 319.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,023,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.