Comerica Bank Has $2.91 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.5 %

DAL opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

