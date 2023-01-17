Comerica Bank Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,392,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.99.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

