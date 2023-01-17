Comerica Bank Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

