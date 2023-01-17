Comerica Bank Purchases 1,209 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $133.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

