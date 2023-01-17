Comerica Bank Sells 5,574 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

