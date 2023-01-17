Comerica Bank Sells 5,586 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 68.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after buying an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after buying an additional 1,290,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in AerCap by 93.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,084,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,341,000 after buying an additional 1,004,202 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AerCap Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AER opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

