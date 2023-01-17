Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

