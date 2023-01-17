Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

